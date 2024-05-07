Carson Daly once made a bombshell confession that he and his wife, Siri Daly, slept in separate beds in what he referred to as “sleep divorce.” Since then, many have wondered if the pair are still together.

How Did Carson Daly Meet Siri Daly?

Carson and Siri met at work! She was a writer’s assistant on Last Call With Carson Daly when they first crossed paths.

“She would walk into our meetings, and I would look at the other dudes in the room, like, ‘Do you see what I see?’ It was undeniable,” the longtime host of The Voice once told People.

The feeling was mutual for Siri when the duo officially began dating in 2005.

“On our first date, he did everything right, and it all had to do with food,” she told Today.com. “He knew how much I loved to bake, so he invited me over and requested I spend the day filling his house with freshly made cookies and brownies.”

They welcomed their two eldest children, Jackson and Etta, in 2009 and 2012, respectively. One year after Etta’s birth, Carson and Siri got engaged. The radio host and the chef welcomed their second daughter, London, in 2014.

Carson and Siri got married in a small and intimate wedding ceremony in 2015. They welcomed their fourth child together, daughter Goldie, in 2020.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Are Carson Daly and Siri Daly Still Together?

Carson and Siri are still together, and their sweet outings together over the years are proof that their love is so strong. In 2019, he revealed that he and Siri slept in different beds when she was pregnant with Goldie.

“I got sleep-divorced in September. We cited irreconcilable sleeping,” he said on Today at the time. “I have sleep apnea, my wife’s pregnant, and during a home renovation, we downgraded to a queen-size bed. We just felt like we’re better off sleeping in different beds.”

Years later, he doubled down on his comments about his sleeping arrangement with his wife.

“It’s been good for us,” he told People in April 2024. “We don’t do it all the time, but a couple of days during the week — especially if I want to watch an Islanders hockey game kind of later at night — I go into the guest room, she retires upstairs to read her book or watch a show.”

“We’re both pretty good-sized humans and it just wasn’t really working when she was in her third trimester, and I also have sleep apnea, which is very sexy for the ladies out there, I’m sure,” he previously said. “She couldn’t get comfortable, so we were like a commercial you would see, kicking each other and just not sleeping.”