Carson Daly Home Photos: Pictures Inside His Long Island House

Carson Daly lives in a gorgeous home on Long Island, New York, with his wife, Siri Daly, and their four kids, Jackson, Etta, London and Goldie. The Voice host first purchased the property located in Manhasset, which is about 25 miles Northeast of New York City, for nearly $6.5 million in 2013, according to Newsday. The stunning residence is quite impressive as it sits on 1.3 acres and boasts a plethora of luxury amenities.

Inside, you can find six bedrooms, five bathrooms and four half-bathrooms. Carson and Siri’s not-so-humble abode also features a lavish kitchen, multiple living and dining areas and playrooms for their children.

The fun only continues when you take a step outside. In the backyard, the former Total Request Live host and his producer spouse — who tied the knot in 2015 — have a massive in-ground pool, a blue-stone patio, a pool house and tons of space for their kiddos to play.

