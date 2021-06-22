Many can thank Carson Daly for keeping them up to date in the world of pop culture and entertainment with his gig on Today, but his most important assignment actually takes place off-screen. The NBC star is the doting dad of his four kids, Jackson, Etta, London and Goldie.

Carson is the father of his big brood with his wife, Siri Daly (née Pinter). The couple started their family in 2009 when their son Jackson was born, and they later welcomed their second child, Etta, in 2012.

The Total Request Live alum and Siri had another child, London, in 2014, before tying the knot in 2015. Following their nuptials, Carson and his brunette beauty enjoyed wedded bliss while raising their kiddos, but they expanded their family for the fourth time in 2020 when daughter Goldie arrived.

Family means everything to Carson, so he doesn’t have to think twice about ever choosing his children over his work as a TV personality. The Voice star said because his appreciation for loved ones stems back to his relationship with his parents, he’s transformed into an overprotective and dedicated father.

Carson recalled how his late dad and mom, J. D. Daly and Pattie Daly Caruso, were two of the best role models when he was a kid. Sadly, J. D. died when Carson was just 5 years old, and Pattie later died in 2017 from a heart attack. Because the loss of his parents was so devasting, Carson revealed the situation has made him “scared” to be a father.

“My parents were overly proud … I sometimes try to love my kids less, almost on purpose because I’m so scared of loving them too much,” he shared with cohost Hoda Kotb during an episode of Today in March 2019.

“My mom especially loved me so much,” Carson continued, noting her death “hurt so much because [he was] so bummed that that love” was gone. “That’s a byproduct of her love for me … that’s the greatest gift you can give your kids, but it’s scary. It’s a scary proposition too. I find myself falling in love with my kids and I almost want to put a little bit of a guard there out of fear.”

To learn all about Carson and Siri’s four kids, scroll through the gallery below!