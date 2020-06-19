It’s hard to imagine the Today show without Carson Daly. He’s been cohosting the program since 2013 and has racked up an incredible net worth of $40 million while doing it, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. Not only that, but he gets paid $10 million per year for anchoring the popular news show and hosting The Voice.

Carson first got his start as an on-camera personality when he was a video jockey on MTV’s Total Request Live in 1998. There, he introduced the top videos of the day and interviewed celebrity guests. After that, the NBC star started hosting his own show, Last Call With Carson Daly, in 2002, but by 2019, he decided to give it up.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

“If you had told me in 2002 I would be a part of the historic NBC late-night family for 17 years, I would have said you were crazy. Hard to believe it’s been so long — 2,000 episodes,” the TV host said in a statement about separating himself from Last Call With Carson Daly. “It’s time to move on to something new and let someone else have access to this incredible platform.”

Since his departure, Carson has been focusing more on his job at Today and The Voice. In fact, he won four Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program for being a good producer on the show. Now when he looks back on his life, Carson feels proud of everything he has achieved.

“My 20s was all about finding a good job. My 30s was about taking on as many of them as I could. Now, in my 40s, I’m focused on quality over quantity,” he said in the statement. “I want to do more with my Today family and continue hosting and producing The Voice and explore new opportunities.”

No doubt, Carson’s family will support him in everything he does. He shares his four kids — Jackson, Etta, London and baby Goldie — with his beautiful wife, Siri Daly. On March 26, the couple welcomed their little girl into the world.

“She was born at 4:08 p.m. [ET] coming in at 8.2 [pounds and] 20 inches long. Go Go and mom are doing great,” the dad of four shared on Twitter at the time.

Carson is one guy who has it all!