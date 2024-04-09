Carson Daly is opening up about his untraditional nightly routine with wife Siri Daly. The Today host revealed that he and his spouse do not always sleep in the same bed.

“It’s been good for us,” he told People on Monday, April 8. “We don’t do it all the time, but a couple of days during the week — especially if I want to watch an Islanders hockey game kind of later at night — I go into the guest room, she retires upstairs to read her book or watch a show.”

Carson, 50, “highly recommends sleep divorce” from a spouse. The Voice host and the chef first met in 2005 when she was working as a writer’s assistant on Last Call With Carson Daly. They welcomed their son, Jackson, in 2009. Their second child, Etta, was born in 2012.

Carson and Siri, 43, got married in 2013, one year before welcoming their third child, London. When Siri was pregnant with their fourth child, Goldie, the pair opened up about their decision to sleep in separate beds.

“I have sleep apnea, my wife’s pregnant and during a home renovation, we downgraded to a queen-size bed,” he said in November 2019 on Today. “We just felt like we’re better off sleeping in different beds.”

Carson compared himself wearing a CPAP machine to Darth Vader because the device “makes all sorts of noise.” His CPAP once broke, causing his loud snoring to return. He decided it was best to sleep in the guest bedroom at that time.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

“Most women would want to sleep in another bedroom. … I don’t snore anymore, but the noise of the machine keeps her up,” the longtime TV personality explained.

Goldie was born in March 2020. While their Long Island home has gotten a bit more crowded over the years, the pair still try to have separate nightly routines when they can.

“I was served my sleep-divorce papers a few years ago,” the dad of four told Today in June 2022. “It’s the best thing that ever happened to us. We both, admittedly, slept better apart.”

Carson stressed the importance of getting a good night’s rest to tackle the day’s work and parenting duties.

“We have four children. We are better be getting good quality sleep at this cost,” he said. “We are secure enough in our relationship to know that it’s not a sign of something larger. We just sleep better.”