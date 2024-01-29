Moving on? Carson Daly has been missing from Today several times over the past few months. Cryptic comments shared on his Instagram page have led viewers to question if he is looking to announce a huge career move.

Carson Daly Has Been a TV Personality for More Than 3 Decades

Carson became a cohost on Today in 2013 after years of experience as the host of TRL on MTV. While balancing his duties as a morning TV personality, he has also been hosting The Voice since season 1 in 2011.

In July 2017, the NBC star announced he was stepping down from his radio show to spend more time with his family.

“Today is my very last day on AMP radio … The truth is … the reason I’m going to stop doing radio for now is that I just want to have breakfast with my kids,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I want to thank you guys. It’s been really incredible.”

Carson is a dad to kids Jackson, Etta, London and Goldie, whom he shares with wife Siri Daly.

“It’s just time,” he reflected. “Anybody who knows me knows I work and travel a ton. I felt it was time for something to give. I want to spend more time with my kids, my wife. Eat breakfast with them and drive them to school. Of all the jobs I have, being a father is far and away the most important to me. It’s time to put family first. Life is moving at warp speed. I don’t want to miss any of it at home.”

Is Carson Daly Leaving ‘Today’?

In January 2024, Carson shared a slew of mysterious quotes in his Instagram Stories without any explanation.

“Six months from now, you’re going to look back at your life and say, ‘I really did believe in myself, and it worked,'” one quote said, while another read, “You can literally feel in your soul when it’s TIME. Time to move on from people, time to make a change in your life, time to get rid of unhealthy habits, time to want MORE for yourself. At some point, you’ll just know.”

So far, Carson has not made any official announcement about leaving Today or The Voice. He shared another quote after broadcasting on Today on January 29: “You’ve mastered the art of bouncing back, now it’s time to master not having to.”

Earlier in the month, the producer jetted off to Los Angeles to attend the Emmy Awards. He had a viral moment with The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri in the audience when she asked him to hold her purse as she accepted the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

“When you win an Emmy, what you don’t know is you get whisked away to the back for quite some time. So I had her purse, her iPhone and a small little actual [digital] camera for about an hour,” Carson recalled of the moment once he returned to Today. “Ayo’s phone though — it was locked of course, but I was able to get into the camera. I may have left her a little Easter egg. If she checks her camera, I don’t know … maybe that will be there, we’ll see.”