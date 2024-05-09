The View’s Joy Behar and her husband, Steve Janowitz, recently got into an argument that resulted in them giving each other the silent treatment.

“I heard that you and Steve had a fight,” The View’s executive producer, Brian Teta, said during an episode of the “Behind the Table” podcast on Wednesday, May 8. “Now you guys never argue about anything; we’ve talked about this.”

“We don’t fight a lot, no,” Joy, 81, said, explaining that when they do fight, it’s almost always about the same subject.

“First of all, it’s always about the car,” the comedian shared. “He has autoimmune deficiencies, and so whenever he’s behind the wheel or in the back seat, god forbid, we have a driver. He’s a back seat driver, a front seat driver.”

“Why am I not a great driver? Because I’ve been with him for 40 years, and he completely has made me into a nervous driver because he’s always criticizing how I drive,” she added. “I went into one farmstand, and I have to suffer for the rest of my life.”

Joy went on to explain that she once crashed her car into a farmstand.

“I had it in drive, and I forgot to take it out of drive, and I got out of the car, and it started to roll down,” she explained. “I jumped back in the car, quickly put it in neutral and it went into the farmstand anyway. It was too late. It was a tomato blight. I can’t go to that farmstand now. So that happened one time.”

During the week of April 22, Joy and Steve went on a trip to Italy as The View went on its annual spring break hiatus.

“And also, we were in Italy together for 10 days, just the two of us,” she said. “It’s too much closeness. Come on, day and night. And then we come back, and we’re together on the weekend, day and night. I say to him, ‘Lets go get lunch.’ Take Bernie because we’re eating outdoors this weekend because it was nice out. ‘Let’s drive and take my Mini Cooper.’”

ABC/LOU ROCCO

Steve ended up sitting in his car and telling Joy, “I’m not getting in that car with you.”

“I said, ‘Listen, I’ll take my car, you take yours; I’ll meet you there.’ No, he didn’t like that,” she recalled.

Eventually, Steve got out of the car with the dog and went into Joy’s car.

“I said, ‘I’m sick of you infantilizing me about my driving. I’ve had enough.’ We went to the lunch, didn’t say one word the entire time except, ‘Make a turn here.’ He can’t control himself. ‘Hit the break,’” the Baby Boom actress said. “Normally I don’t really care but it’s too much together.”

Joy revealed that once her lease is up on her car, she might not even get another car. She threw one final jab at Steve before moving on from the subject.

“He just recently scraped the whole right side of the car pulling into one of these underground parking lots and it was a two-week-old lease, so don’t tell me I can’t drive when you’re the one who got into trouble and I threw that up to him,” she said.