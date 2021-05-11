Giuliana Rancic felt like she hit the marriage jackpot when she said “yes” to forever with her husband, Bill Rancic. Considering fans know all about the red carpet icon and longtime TV personality, it’s time to learn about her spouse, who is an entrepreneur, television star and doting dad of one.

The first thing you need to know about the two is that they’re absolutely in love. Giuliana once marveled over her beloved hubby while posting his annual birthday tribute on Instagram.

“You truly get better (and more handsome) with every passing day and every passing year,” the Fashion Police alum gushed, adding she and their son are so lucky to have Bill in their lives. “Duke and I are totally enamored with you … today and forever. Love you, baby!”

Giuliana and Bill first met in 2004 after the Hollywood hunk starred and won the first season of The Apprentice. The former Live from the Red Carpet star told Us Weekly she was “obsessed” with the reality TV series, and especially Bill, so it’s no surprise she was blown away when they crossed paths at an event.

Fortunately for Giuliana, the feelings were mutual for the businessman. “When we first met, I think we knew there was something special,” Bill recalled on Today in May 2013, adding things were moving faster than he “had never done in [his] life before.”

“On our second date — this is what we tell people — we were making plans for six to seven months in advance,” he gushed. “I think it was the third or fourth date when she came to [my hometown] Chicago, and that was it. That was the weekend we both knew it would be it for us. It was the rest of our lives.”

As they planned, Giuliana and Bill wed in 2007, and after being together for five years, they welcomed their first and only child, Edward Duke Rancic, via surrogate in August 2012. “Bill and I are blessed beyond words to welcome Edward into our lives,” the doting mom told E! News at the time. “Thank you so much to everyone who supported us along the way. We are so in love with the little guy already!”

Almost a decade has passed since Duke arrived, but Giuliana’s bond with her family and Bill has remained stronger than ever. While celebrating their latest wedding anniversary in September 2020, the Going Off Script author proved how grateful she is for her man.

“You are my [sunshine], my only [sunshine]. Happy Anniversary to the love of my life,” she gushed. “What an incredible 13 years … here’s to a lifetime together. I love you forever, honey.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Bill!