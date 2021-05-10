Giuliana Rancic’s Son Duke Is the Apple of Her Eye! Meet the Red Carpet Icon’s Only Child

Giuliana Rancic is always counting her blessings when it comes to her adorable son, Duke, whom she shares with husband Bill Rancic. The red carpet icon forever yearned to experience parenthood, but being a mom is better than Giuliana could have ever imagined.

“It’s awesome. I knew it was going to be great, especially because we worked so hard at having a baby and we wanted a baby so bad, but it’s even better than I expected,” the Giuliana and Bill alum gushed to Parade while opening up about her struggle to start a family in October 2012.

“I had the best day of my life, seeing my baby boy come into the world,” the doting mom sweetly continued. “That was truly the best day of my life. It just really teaches you so much about how resilient we are, and how strong we are.”

Giuliana and the American entrepreneur wed in 2007 and spent the next few years trying to have a child. The Going Off Script author and her beau eventually sought in vitro fertilization, and in April 2012, they announced they were expecting their first baby. Guiliana and Bill welcomed their little one via surrogate four months later in August.

“Bill and I are blessed beyond words to welcome Edward into our lives,” Giuliana told E! News of her baby boy, who goes by his middle moniker, Duke. “Thank you so much to everyone who supported us along the way. We are so in love with the little guy already!”

During her chat with Parade just months after welcoming Duke, Giuliana explained why she has so much more empathy for working moms. After getting in the groove of balancing her role as a mother and her work as an entertainer, the former Fashion Police host said she can “see why so many moms get conflicted.”

“Can you have your career and also feel like you’re there for your child? I’m trying to figure that all out,” she wondered. “I definitely emphasize more a working mom than I ever did before, and I understand stay-at-home moms more than I ever did before because there is such a part of you that just wants to stay at home with the baby and raise kids, but you’re conflicted because you love your career. It’s tough and something you have to think about.”

In the years following Duke’s birth, Giuliana continued to host red carpet events for E! News, as well as juggled her multiple TV gigs like Giuliana and Bill, Fashion Police, Ready for Love and more. Despite proving she had what it takes to balance her work and personal life, the star ultimately announced her departure from hosting E!‘s red carpet in May 2021.

“After 20 fabulous years hosting E!‘s red carpet, I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes,” she wrote on Instagram, revealing she has an upcoming new development deal with NBCUniversal. “To my E! family, thank you for allowing me to make my red carpet dreams come true for the past two decades. It has truly been a highlight of my career and life.”

Perhaps Giuliana wants more time at home with her boys!

