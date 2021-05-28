Giuliana Rancic’s Son Duke Is Her Little Man! See the Star’s Cutest Photos of Her Only Child

Giuliana Rancic is a mom of one to her beloved child, Duke. The red carpet icon welcomed her little man via surrogate in 2012, and she’s had the best time raising her son with her longtime husband, Bill Rancic. Their cutest family photos are proof!

“I knew [motherhood] was going to be great, but it’s even better than I expected,” the legendary entertainment reporter told Parade months after welcoming Duke in October 2012. “He’s got me. It’s everything I had hoped for and more.”

Giuliana has been relishing her role as a mama, especially because they “worked so hard at having a baby,” Giuliana told Parade, explaining her journey to parenthood. The Emmy nominee and Bill sought IVF treatment for years after first trying to start a family, but after struggling to conceive, they eventually got pregnant through surrogacy.

When their little one was born, Giuliana was over the moon to finally be a mother. “I had the best day of my life, seeing my baby boy come into the world,” she gushed to Parade. “That was truly the best day of my life. It just really teaches you so much about how resilient we are, and how strong we are.”

The Fashion Police alum is all about her blond-haired cutie, but Giuliana and Bill — who wed in 2007 — aren’t opposed to growing their adorable family. Sadly, she revealed their surrogate suffered a miscarriage with their “last embryo” in April 2015.

“It was painful. We were so optimistic. We thought, ‘This is definitely going to work. This is our last shot,'” Giuliana told People at the time. However, the former E! Live From the Red Carpet star noted she wouldn’t be against considering adoption at some point down the line.

“I think adoption is a beautiful gift you’re giving each other,” she shared. “And it’s funny, I’m even more open to [adoption] than I was before. Because I think to myself, ‘I love Duke so much, if I couldn’t take care of him, I hope there would be someone else who would love him.'”

Whether or not Giuliana and Bill decide to expand their brood, the pop culture guru is thankful to have Duke, who the couple calls the “light” of their lives. “Nothing makes us smile more than seeing [him] smile,” Guiliana once gushed on Instagram.

To see the star’s cutest photos of Duke, scroll through the gallery below!