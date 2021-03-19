Bruce Willis Is the Dad of 5 Girls! See the ‘Die Hard’ Actor’s Cutest Photos With His Blended Family

Out of all the characters Bruce Willis has portrayed throughout his Hollywood career, nothing compares to the accomplishments he feels as the dad of his five kids. The Die Hard actor has excelled in his role as a devoted father, and his love for his blended family is evident in all the cute photos they’ve taken over the years.

Bruce is the dad of his five daughters through his marriages with Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis. The Unbreakable alum and Demi experienced parenthood together after they married in 1987. The former couple welcomed Rumer in 1988, Scout in 1991 and Tallulah in 1994, but they split six years later in 2000.

Following their divorce, Bruce dated several famous women, including Brooke Burns, Aida Yespica and Karen McDougal, before finding love with Emma. After marrying in 2009, the Sixth Sense star and the professional model expanded his family when their daughter Mabel arrived in 2014. Their second child together, Evelyn, was born two years later in 2014.

As an actor, Bruce has appeared in plenty of dramatic films like Live Free or Die Hard, Red and Armageddon, among others, but when he’s around his daughters, he’s a “totally silly,” guy, Emma exclusively told Closer Weekly in April 2017. More importantly, “he is a great father” to their girls, Mabel and Evelyn.

Though Bruce has had his hands full with his younger kiddos, he hasn’t missed out on any time with Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. In fact, the Golden Globe winner, as well as ex-wife Demi, spent more than a month together in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the former duo’s daughter Scout opened up about life in lockdown with her divorced mom and dad.

“It’s been really funny [having] both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute,” she shared during an appearance on the “Dopey” podcast in April 2020. “They’re both such nerdy, adorable, ’90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in L.A. It’s been pretty cute. … it’s some divine timing too, of getting this much time to hang out with them.”

Since splitting, Demi and Bruce have done an incredible job putting their differences aside for the sake of their kids. This doesn’t bother the actor’s second wife, Emma, as she has “so much respect” for the Ghost actress.

“She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours,” Emma shared in another interview with Closer in April 2019. “I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first. I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that.”

