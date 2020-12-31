Bruce Willis and Wife Emma’s 2 Daughters Are the Sweetest! Get to Know Mabel and Evelyn

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis have the most adorable family! Fans know and love the Die Hard actor’s older kids, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis, but it’s time you learn all about his younger children, Mabel and Evelyn, with the Perfect Stranger actress.

Bruce and Emma welcomed their first child together, Mabel, in 2012. The Moonlighting star and the English model — who married in 2009 — became the parents of their second daughter, Evelyn, in 2014. Since the Hollywood couple’s little girls arrived, Bruce and Emma have “become like a tribe.”

“I don’t want to be away from Emma at all. It’s the most singular relationship I’ve ever had in my life,” the Miami Vice alum exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in 2017. While gushing over their enviable marriage, Emma noted the two “have a great foundation.”

The Red 2 actress told Closer that laughter is the key to their successful relationship. “You’ve got to keep laughing because if you stop, you’re going to have some issues,” she explained.

Emma revealed the Friends actor loves incorporating humor into his parenting techniques. Because he is “totally silly” and constantly making their daughters smile, the doting mom praised Bruce for being a “great father” to Mabel and Evelyn.

The former off-Broadway star shares his older children, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, with his first wife, Demi Moore. The former couple was together for 13 years from 1987 to 2000.

Bruce and Emma are raising their little girls while doing their best to coparent with Demi, but the situation couldn’t be any easier. Not only does the trio share an amicable relationship, but Emma said she has “so much respect” for the Ghost alum.

“She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours,” she sweetly told Closer during an event in 2019. “I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first. I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that.”

What an amazing blended family!

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Mabel and Evelyn.