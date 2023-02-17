Before retiring from acting in 2022 due to his ongoing health battle, Bruce Willis earned more than 145 acting, producing and writing credits. The esteemed entertainer has a massive net worth to show for his legendary Hollywood career. Keep scrolling for details on how much money he has earned over the years.

What Is Bruce Willis’ Net Worth?

Bruce has an estimated net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. One of the German-born actor’s earliest roles was in the 1985 comedy-drama series Moonlighting. He starred opposite Cybill Shepherd on the show for five seasons and earned both a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award for his role as David Addison Jr.

London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Eventually, Bruce landed the role of John McClane in the Die Hard franchise, the portrayal that truly established him as one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood. The last installment of the series, A Good Day to Die Hard, was released in 2013. He never expected to return to the big screen as the iconic action hero well into his 50s.

“Did I think at the time that 25 years later I would still be making these films?” Bruce told USA Today in February 2013. “You should call the president of the United States and ask him what’s going to happen 25 years from now. No one has any idea.”

He also appeared in other blockbusters like 1994’s Pulp Fiction, 1997’s The Fifth Element, 1998’s Armageddon and 1999’s The Sixth Sense. The action star earned another Emmy Award in 2000 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Paul Stevens on Friends. Throughout his acting career, Bruce performed as a musician under the pseudonym Bruno Radolini. In 2015, the performer made his Broadway debut in Misery, a stage adaptation of Stephen King’s novel of the same name.

Some of his final acting roles prior to his retirement included appearances in Paradise City, the Detective Knight trilogy, White Elephant and Vendetta.

How Many Kids Does Bruce Willis Have?

Bruce met his first wife, Demi Moore, in 1987 at a screening of the film Stakeout. They got married that same year. The General Hospital alum and the Sin City actor welcomed their first child together, daughter Rumer, in 1988. Their second daughter, Scout, was born in 1991 followed by their third daughter, Tallulah, in 1994.

Bruce and Demi divorced in 2000. He married his second wife, Emma Heming Willis, in 2009. In 2012, the Touching Evil producer became a dad for the fourth time when Emma gave birth to their daughter Mabel. Their youngest daughter, Evelyn, was born in 2014.

Why Did Bruce Willis Retire From Acting?

In March 2022, Emma, Demi and the three eldest Willis children shared a post on Instagram to let fans know Bruce was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a communication disorder.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” they wrote. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Nearly a year later in February 2023, the family gave another update on Bruce’s health and shared details about his road ahead.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” the statement read. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”