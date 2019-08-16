As the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Rumer Willis has been exposed to the spotlight ever since she was born. Over the years, we’ve watched the Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actress — who is celebrating her 31st birthday on Friday, August 16 — grow up right before our very eyes.

Since then, we’ve come to know and adore Rumer for her genuine spirit, kind demeanor and her wicked sense of style. In fact, watching the Broadway star transform from a shy little girl to a beaming beauty is one of our favorite things about keeping up with celebrity kids.

Although it’s been a whirlwind experience, Rumer recently opened up to Today about struggling to grow up in the public eye. “When you’re 14 or 15, I didn’t really understand having value in myself yet,” she recalled. “My mind went to, ‘OK, so if I get skinny or if I dress the right way or present myself very hyper-sexually and dress this way, then I’ll be valued.'”

Luckily, the Empire actress has been able to rise about online bullying and embrace who she truly is.

In honor of Rumer’s 31st birthday, scroll through the gallery below to see her ultimate transformation as she grows up through the years!