Bruce Willis’ family is “rallying around him” after they publicly announced on March 30, 2022, that he was diagnosed with Aphasia, an insider tells Closer exclusively.

“Bruce’s health has been deteriorating for a very long time,” the source continues. “Demi and the kids have known about it forever and have been a great support system to Bruce, his wife, Emma and their young daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Emma is “leaning on her immediate family,” as well as Bruce’s older kids, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, during this time. The Emmy winner has continued to spend time around all of his kids, whom he’s always shared a tight bond with.

“The whole family is surrounded by love, and Bruce is still very much there with huge bear hugs and those bright green eyes, beaming with love,” the insider says. “His young daughters light up his face. It’s frustrating at times since he was always the life of the party, but it’s also very bittersweet.”

The Sin City actor’s three eldest daughters, along with Demi and Emma, all posted the same photo on their social media accounts to share the news with fans.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with Aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” they wrote. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

According to Mayo Clinic, “Aphasia is a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate” and “can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written.”

Per IMDb, several of Bruce’s latest films are currently in post-production. His recent action film, A Day to Die, was released in March 2022. Though he will be stepping back from Hollywood, his family is grateful for all of the support the has received over the years when it comes to his work and all his personal achievements.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the Instagram post continued. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel & Evelyn.”