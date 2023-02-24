Die Hard actor Bruce Willis quickly fell in love with his wife, Emma Heming, after they met in 2007 at their trainer’s gym. The Entourage alum has been by her husband’s side amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia. Scroll below for more details on his supportive spouse.

Who Is Bruce Willis’ Wife, Emma Heming?

Emma was born in Malta in 1978. After her parents divorced, she lived in London for a few years to be closer to her mom’s side of the family. Eventually, they relocated to California where she finished school. Her mother entered her in a modeling competition that she later won, and Emma began walking the catwalk for a number of top designers in New York, Paris and Milan.

Harry Norton/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Bruce was married to Demi Moore from 1987 to 2000. The former couple welcomed three daughters during their marriage: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. He married Emma in 2009 in Turks and Caicos. Three years after tying the knot, the Golden Globe winner and his spouse welcomed their first child together, daughter Mabel. Their second daughter, Evelyn, was born in May 2014.

“The realization that motherhood is really the greatest gift came quickly,” the model gushed on her blog. “Those little girls are my source of inspiration, which leads me to this blog and exciting projects in the pipeline.”

Being a mom inspired Emma to create her own all-natural line of skincare called CocoBaba.

“Becoming a mom is the most beautiful, exhausting, exhilarating and puffy experience we’ll ever know. In all of that, it’s hard to make time to be anything else,” she wrote on the company’s website. “I made CocoBaba so every mom can feel mothered.”

How Is Emma Heming Supporting Bruce Willis Amid His Health Battle?

Emma is also very close to her three stepdaughters as well as Demi. They have all been leaning on each other since Bruce’s FTD diagnosis. Initially, the family announced that the Moonlighting alum was battling aphasia in March 2022. As time progressed, they were given more clarity on his condition and the effects it could have on him in the future.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead,” the family said in a February 2023 statement. “As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

The family hopes to “help Bruce live as full a life as possible” as they navigate life with the devastating news.

“Demi, Bruce’s wife [Emma], and all of the kids are heartbroken,” a source told Closer in February 2023. “Demi has her moments when she breaks down.”

“It’s affecting everyone differently,” the insider added. “A bright spot right now is Rumer’s pregnancy. The birth of his first granddaughter will hopefully put a smile on Bruce’s face.”