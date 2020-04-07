Just because Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are divorced, doesn’t mean they can’t have fun times together. In a cute Instagram photo that their daughter Tallulah Willis shared, you can see the pair wearing matching pajamas while they quarantine themselves at home.

“Chaotic neutral,” Tallulah, 26, captioned the photo. But the best part about the snap was what was happening in the background. While Demi, 57, and Bruce, 65, gave each other a sweet hug, their 28-year-old daughter, Scout Willis, was holding her leg up in the air behind them and film director Dillon Buss also joined in on the fun when he posed on top of a chair with a dog.

“I love your family,” one person commented. Another said, “Aww, this makes me so happy to see. Blessings.”

Other than Tallulah and Scout, Bruce and Demi also share their 31-year-old daughter, Rumer Willis. When the Die Hard star turned 65 years old in March, Tallulah took to Instagram to give her dad a sweet shout-out. “Forever your tiny baby, I love you, papalindo!” she wrote next to a throwback pic of them both. “Inarguably, the absolute coolest.”

The Bandits actress also took the time to spread awareness about the coronavirus outbreak in the caption. “Side note. I’ve noticed that every time I post a photo of my dad it gets more traction so I am going to use this #signalboost to say loud and clear STAY INSIDE STAY SAFE, I am overwhelmed and scared too, I know there [are] resources with tools to help those with mental health and anxiety disorder struggles,” she said. “For me I’ve been glued to @nataliamantini page for tips.”

“I want to do EVERYTHING I can in my feasible power to support our community so if there [are] things as someone with a digital platform I could be doing better, please let me know,” Tallulah continued.

We’re happy that Demi’s family is staying safe amid COVID-19.

