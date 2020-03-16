Through the lens of Instagram, Busy Philipps looks like one of Hollywood’s coolest mamas. However, the Busy Tonight star exclusively jokes daughters Birdie, 11, and Cricket, 6, don’t consider her the most amusing parent in a new interview with Closer Weekly.

“They don’t think I’m a fun mom. No, I don’t think so,” she hilariously teases, adding, “I think they just think I’m a mom.”

“I swear,” the 40-year-old continues to insist. “I don’t think they really think I’m that fun. I mean, I do arts and crafts with them … I tried to do a TikTok video with Birdie, that was a disaster. That’s not for me.”

Despite her assertion, Busy — who recently teamed up with Poise brand to discuss stigmas that women face including postpartum struggles and unrealistic societal expectations — has shared quite the adorable content on social media with Birdie and Cricket.

On March 14, the beloved TV star uploaded a photo of her youngest daughter dressed head-to-toe in Harry Potter garb. Earlier in the month, she posted a snap of her and her brood enjoying the beautiful weather outside. So cute!

“We just hang out, we hang out as a family,” the proud mama — who shares her adorable daughters with longtime husband Marc Silverstein — explains to Closer, pointing out some of the fun activities they like to do with their children. “We play board games. My little one likes board games.”

The Cougar Town actress also dishes on some other entertaining tasks she likes to enjoy with her kids. “Birdie really likes art. Art and crafts are such a great thing because you can do any level,” she explains. “But, there are things that my 6-year-old can do and my almost 12-year-old can do and I can do … I love to paint.”

Although she would prefer her girls doing fun activities together, Busy also notes that she and Marc, 48, allow their kiddos to lay back and enjoy some modern technology. “We watch shows. I let them have an iPad when they want one,” she says. “So I just try to find the balance.”

Photo Courtesy of BusyPhilipps/Instagram

Whether or not Busy is convinced she’s actually kicking butt at motherhood, she jokes with Closer that one thing’s for sure: “I like to think I’m a fun mom, but I don’t think [Birdie and Cricket] think I’m a fun mom,” she quips.

