Cutie! Katie Holmes‘ teenage daughter, Suri Cruise, appeared on her mom’s Instagram for the first time in a while. The Batman Begins actress shared a rare photo of her only child in honor of Suri’s 14th trip around the sun.

“Birthday vibes,” Katie, 42, captioned the sweetest snapshot of the brunette beauty wearing a colorful flower crown over her long tresses on Saturday, April 18. The gorgeous birthday girl matched her pink tiara with a tie-dye T-shirt while celebrating her special day in quarantine with her mama.

Fans were thrilled about getting a glimpse inside the heartwarming mother-daughter moment. Besides the endless “happy birthday” replies and messages of “congratulations,” one fan praised the Dawson’s Creek alum for making the most of her little girl’s day amid the coronavirus pandemic. “So pretty … and what a great idea,” the follower wrote.

While there’s no doubt the doting mom did all she could to mark Suri’s date of birth, this year’s celebration was certainly different compared to the way they rang in Suri’s 13th birthday last year. In April 2019, Katie and her mini-me jetted off to Paris, France, for a lavish getaway. The pair celebrated both Suri’s birthday and Easter by gallivanting around the European town for the weekend.

Besides being Katie’s little girl and spitting image, she’s also her mama’s ultimate travel buddy. Earlier in 2019, the two ladies spent a couple of days volunteering with kids at the Moria Refugee Camp in Lesbos, Greece. The First Daughter star and Suri looked like twins when they were spotted hauling their luggage through the airport before heading home to New York City in March.

They also took a fun family ski trip in February 2019. The Ray Donovan actress — who shares her youngster with ex-husband Tom Cruise — uploaded the cutest snap of Suri and friend staring off into the mountains while cooped up in a cabin. So fun!

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

Considering Katie and Suri share a bond like no other, it’s no surprise the two are always together. A source exclusively told Closer Weekly that not only is the teenager wise beyond her years, but “Suri’s a lot more mature than people think.”

Especially when it came to Katie’s August 2019 breakup with longtime boyfriend Jamie Foxx. At the time of their split, the insider revealed how Suri was there to support her mom’s hard choice. “She trusts [Katie],” the source added. “She didn’t really question it too much.”

We’re so happy Suri had the best birthday!