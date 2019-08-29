Since calling it quits with Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes has been spending a lot of quality time with her daughter, Suri Cruise. Even though Suri is only 13 years old, the Dawson’s Creek alum certainly hasn’t been keeping her daughter in the dark regarding her split.

“Katie’s doing just fine. Suri has asked about Jamie and her mom told her the truth, that she and Jamie have broken up,” an insider close to Katie, 40 exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly. “Suri’s a lot more mature than people think.”

Despite ending their longterm relationship, the insider dished that Suri — who is also the daughter of Katie’s ex Tom Cruise — fully supports her strong mama. “She trusts [Katie], she didn’t really question it too much,” the source added.

We imagine this breakup is not only difficult for Katie, but Suri too. This past April, a separate insider told Closer Weekly that even though breakup rumors were swirling, the couple were stronger than ever. In fact, the source revealed that Suri and The Jamie Foxx Show star had gotten quite close throughout the six-year relationship.

“Suri loves Jamie, he makes her laugh and he’s a really good influence on her,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly at the time. “He has daughters so he knows how to talk to girls about what’s going on, he really gets deep with her about school and boys and bullies, which Katie loves.”

News of the former lovebirds’ heartbreaking split came around mid-August after the Django Unchained actor was spotted out with another woman in Los Angeles. “Jamie and Katie have been arguing nonstop over his partying. For months he’s been promising to calm his wild ways, but nothing’s changed and she’s finally come to the conclusion that she wants to be with a guy who’s more mature and ready to settle down,” a source told In Touch.

The insider explained that Katie was hoping for more commitment from Jamie. “She also can’t keep an eye on him when he’s in L.A. and is fed up with doing the whole long distance thing so gave him an ultimatum — either move to [New York] or it’s over!”

We know Suri will help Katie get through this rough time.

