It seems like just yesterday when Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise announced they were officially the parents of a newborn baby girl, Suri Cruise, in April 2006. Since then, we’ve been watching the now 13-year-old grow up right before our very eyes.

There’s no doubt she is one of the most beloved celebrity kids around, considering fans have been obsessed with the mother-daughter duo’s sweet outings and public appearances. Even more so, they admire the bond that Katie, 40, and her mini-me share.

In March 2017, the Dawson’s Creek alum — who suffered through a messy divorce battle with the Mission Impossible star in 2012 — made it clear she considers Suri her No. 1 priority. “My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now,” the brunette beauty once gushed to Town & Country magazine. “It’s very important that I’m present, and she has a stable, innocent childhood.”

Considering Katie and Suri are as thick as thieves, we have no doubt that the proud mom is giving her the best upbringing possible.

Scroll down below to see Suri as she grows up through the years!