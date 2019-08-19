They’re over. Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have split and ended their six-year relationship, In Touch confirms. Breakup rumors have been swirling around the couple as of late, especially because the Ray star was recently spotted out and about with another woman in Los Angeles.

“Jamie and Katie have been arguing nonstop over his partying. For months he’s been promising to calm his wild ways, but nothing’s changed and she’s finally come to the conclusion that she wants to be with a guy who’s more mature and ready to settle down,” an insider tells In Touch exclusively. “She also can’t keep an eye on him when he’s in L.A. and is fed up with doing the whole long distance thing so gave him an ultimatum — either move to [New York] or it’s over!”

“He refuses to leave his hometown so she called it a day,” the source added. “They’ve been on and off for a while, but Jamie always manages to talk Katie into giving him another chance. Friends are hoping that she doesn’t take him back this time around.”

As we previously reported, the Django Unchained actor, 51, was recently photographed exiting the Bootsy Bellows nightclub in L.A. at 2 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, while holding hands with a brunette beauty. According to Radar, the woman that Jamie was spotted with is an up-and-coming artist named Sela Vave. They were later both seen entering his white Lamborghini SUV and leaving the nightclub together, leaving fans to wonder if his relationship with Katie, 40, had come to an end.

Katie and Jamie first sparked romance rumors back in 2013, when they were seen dancing together at a charity event in New York. The notoriously private couple only recently started going public with their relationship, having arrived at the 2019 Met Gala together. They were also spotted spending quality time with the eldest of his two daughters in early April, so it seemed they were getting even more serious. Even though they’ve called it quits, we’re hoping everything works out for the best.