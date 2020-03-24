Actress Halle Berry has been having a great time with her kids at home. While they’ve been socially distancing themselves amid the coronavirus outbreak, the mom of two shared a funny video of her 6-year-old son, Maceo, trying on her three-inch heels.

After he got her shoes on, Maceo walked around the house for a while before he attempted to go upstairs. Once he took the first step, the little guy adjusted his feet in Halle’s white boots until they were comfortable enough for him to make it to the second floor.

“#Quarantine Day 12,” the Catwoman actress captioned the post. She also shared six laughing emojis in the comments section.

“Aren’t kids the greatest???” one person responded to her video. Another said, “He still walks better then I do in heels. Endless blessings to you and your family.” A third added, “Aww, how sweet. You gotta love kids lol.”

Halle, 53, shares Maceo with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez, and she’s also a proud mom to her 12-year-old daughter, Nahla, from a previous relationship. However, the Academy Award winner said she would have loved to have welcomed kids if she got pregnant sooner.

“I became a mom at 40. Knowing that someone would always be counting on me made me a better person,” Halle told InStyle in August 2019. “I’m more focused and in line with my values and my goals. I stopped letting negativity get me down. Plus, I loved being pregnant. Had I started earlier, I probably would have had five children. Or if I hadn’t been busy trying to make movies, I would have been the perfect surrogate. All the hormones made me feel amazing.”

Although she dreamed of a bigger family, Halle is happy being a mom to Maceo and Nahla. When they’re at home, they have the best moments together.

“My daughter got a sense of who I am from friends at school. And — this is funny — for the last year, my son has been saying my full name really loudly in public like, ‘Halle Berry, can you pass me the ketchup?’” The Monster’s Ball star hilariously explained. “It’s just so embarrassing! He knows it gets a reaction from people, but he can’t quite figure out why.”

Kids say the darndest things!