Incredible! Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen‘s 10-year-old son Ben showed his appreciation for health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The youngster wrote the sweetest note addressed to those risking their lives on the front lines.

“This is a very hard time in the world right now. Everyone should stay calm,” read Ben’s letter, which mom Gisele, 39, shared via Instagram on Monday, April 6. “You are all working so hard and because of you, we are going to beat the coronavirus soon. Thank you for all the work you’ve done. You guys are like superheroes. Braver than Batman. Stronger than Superman. And faster than The Flash.”

Before concluding his handwritten, cursive note, the adorable youngster insisted “you can get any job done” and he’s “sending [his] best wishes” to doctors, nurses and other medical staff. “Love, Benny Brady,” he signed with a heart.

Along with their son’s heartfelt gesture, Gisele and Tom, 42, also commended frontline workers as they appeared in a video together. In the caption of her post, the iconic supermodel said she and her handsome hubby wanted to give a shout-out to hospital staff in honor of World Health Day.

“Hey guys, I just wanted to say thank you for incredible health care workers, doctors, nurses … everyone who is working to support everyone who’s come down with this really tough virus,” the NFL star said as he kicked off the clip. “We want you to know we support you. We’re here for you. Thank you from our family to yours and we wish you luck and success in dealing with this.”

“Thank you so much. We are sending you all our love and prayers,” Gisele chimed in. “Thank you for — like my son says — being wonderful heroes for all of us and we wish you nothing but the best. Sending you so much love.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic became widespread in the U.S., Gisele and Tom have been keeping their family safe and occupied while quarantining at home. In late March, the environmental activist uploaded a video with Ben and 7-year-old daughter Vivian singing “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars.

“Though we are going through a very tough time, let’s try and focus on the present, and live the HERE and NOW,” the blonde beauty explained in her caption, noting, “Around here, we are singing and sending good energy to all.”

We bet the Hollywood power couple is taking advantage of all their time with kids Ben and Vivi. However, Tom revealed he was missing his eldest son, Jack. The six-time Super Bowl champion — who shares his 12-year-old mini-me with ex Bridget Moynahan — shared the cutest snap while FaceTiming on March 31. “Missing my boy,” he captioned the Instagram Story.

We’re happy to see the Bradys are still having fun while staying safe.

