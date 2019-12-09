She is one of the most famous supermodels on the planet, and he is arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play the game of football, but there is, of course, more to Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady than that — they are also fantastic parents to their three children!

Gisele, 39, and the Super Bowl winner, 42, tied the knot in 2009, and while they only share their two biological children, 10-year-old son Benjamin and 7-year-old daughter Vivian, Tom and his wife are the doting dad and stepmom of the pro athlete’s first child, 12-year-old Jack.

The beloved supermodel — who was dating Tom for just a few months when his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, announced she was pregnant with the former couple’s first child in 2007 — has become the loving stepmom of Jack, whom she has since sweetly referred to him as her “bonus child.” Aww!

In her book titled Lessons: My Path To A Meaningful Life, which was released in October 2018, Gisele candidly opened up about how Bridget’s pregnancy really messed her up. “Two months into our relationship, Tom told me his ex-girlfriend was pregnant,” she detailed in the book. “The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down.”

Although Gisele was heartbroken, she ultimately stayed with the NFL star and has since embraced her role as the stepmom of Tom’s eldest child. “[Jack helped my] heart expand in ways I didn’t know was possible,” the Devil Wears Prada actress gushed in her book.

Not only did Gisele step up in her role as a mom to her adorable stepson, but she penned in her book that Jack’s birth actually inspired her and Tom to have children shortly after. In her memoir, Gisele explained that it “wasn’t an easy time” for the duo, she’s grateful she stuck around because it encouraged the couple to have their two children so all the kids could be close in age.

There’s no doubt Gisele and Tom are loving life with their brood of kids. In fact, a source told Closer Weekly in June that the adorable lovebirds — who have been married for a decade — couldn’t be happier with “the perfect life” they’ve created together. “Tom and Gisele are truly more in love than ever,” the insider shared at the time. “They are such a strong family unit and feel like they are best friends, partners and each other’s biggest support systems.”

