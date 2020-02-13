What a dad! Tom Brady is crazy about his kids, and he recently took some time to share a rare photo of his first-born, Jack.

The 42-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 13, to post a pic of his eldest child, 12, petting a cute dog. “Our oldest boy and our oldest girl,” the NFL quarterback wrote alongside the pic. Take a look at it below!

People were loving the adorable snap, as they took to the comments section to respond. “I love it!! They are beautiful!” one person said. Another added, “Nothing like a boy and his dog!”

The legendary athlete shares the youngster with his ex partner, Bridget Moynahan. He also has two more kids — Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7 — with his wife, Gisele Bündchen. Tom recently gushed over Jack on the preteen’s birthday.

“12 years ago, you blessed our lives with your love and light! I couldn’t imagine a more beautiful soul than you!” the 3-time MVP wrote via Instagram on August 21. “Happy Birthday Jackie! Your family loves you so much!” Jack’s famous mom, 39, also chimed in with a sweet message.

“Happy birthday to the best big brother in the world! We love you so much Jackie,” she wrote. Tom has been quite opened that Jack is all about sports, however, his youngest son hasn’t exactly been interested in them yet.

“When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like Jack,” the Super Bowl winner once explained to Men’s Health in an interview. “So I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like, ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!'”

“Gisele kept saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’ It was hard for me,” he continued. “I was like, ‘What do you mean? He’s a boy; he should just do all these things that I do.'” But Tom finally understood and accepted Benny.

“The reality is that Benny just likes different things,” he explained. “And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He’s like, ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.”