Tom Brady and Ex Gisele Bundchen’s Tampa Bay Mansion Gives Them Views of the Water: See Photos

NFL star Tom Brady and ex Gisele Bündchen moved to Florida after he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in April 2020. Before finalizing their divorce in October 2022, the athlete and supermodel shared tons of photos of their Tampa Bay rental mansion.

Tom and Gisele moved with their three kids, Jack, whom Tom shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, Benjamin and Vivian, after the former New England Patriot was signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2020-2021 season. At the time, the Tampa Bay Times reported the couple started renting the lavish, 30,000-square-foot property that offers incredible views of the bay.

However, TMZ Sports revealed Tom and Gisele, who tied the knot in 2009, purchased a new home in a gated community in the Clearwater area in October 2020. Page Six stated the duo paid $17 million for the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home, but they planned to demolish the current property and build a new one.

While it’s unclear what will happen with Gisele and Tom’s new mansion following their split, they appeared to still be living in the abode in Tampa Bay, which was previously owned by Derek Jeter. Although Tom may eventually call Clearwater his new home for good, their current house in Tampa is nothing to complain about.

Aside from being located right on the water, the former couple’s enviable rental is absolutely massive. It features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, multiple formal and living areas, a grand kitchen and much more.

Since moving in, Tom and his family have spoken a bit about their new life in Florida. The famous footballer said he’s enjoying the “hot” weather and “never going back [the] to cold” Northeast, but he dished his daughter isn’t too thrilled with the high temperatures.

“She won’t eat outside with us,” he explained on Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast in September 2020. “She goes inside the house. She’s like, ‘Daddy, I do not like it this hot all the time.'”

Despite Vivi’s complaint about the hot Florida air, Gisele noted she uses their time at home to reconnect.

“Our family tries to limit the amount of screen time. Technology and social media can be a wonderful platform to spread positivity and awareness, but I do believe it is important to stay present and mindful of how it is used,” the proud mom explained to Marie Claire in March 2020. “The kids have an iPad where they can sometimes watch movies or play games, but they do have a time limit on that.”

The Devil Wears Prada actress said she would rather see Ben and Vivi, as well as Tom’s eldest son, Jack, running around outdoors. “I encourage them to play together and be outside as much as possible,” she shared. “When they tell me they are bored, I tell them that is good, because this way they can think of something else that they want to do.”

In September 2022, construction continued on Tom and Gisele’s home, despite the couple finalizing for divorce just one month later, per multiple outlets. The news came after the athlete signed on to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season, although he initially announced his retirement in February 2022. His love for the sport drew him to come out of retirement in March 2022. The family appeared to be living in their rental home while awaiting the completion of their new abode.

