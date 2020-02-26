In honor of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen‘s 11th wedding anniversary, the longtime lovebirds took to Instagram to show off their enviable love story.

“The first slide is where we met and the second slide is what we’ve become,” the 42-year-old football star gushed alongside a series of two pics on Wednesday, February 26. “You have always been the one to hold us up and you love us the way no one else can. And we love you so much in return. Happy anniversary love of my life.”

In the snapshots Tom shared, the 39-year-old supermodel can be seen making a heart with her hands outside the Turks and Frogs Wine Bar in New York City where they first met over a decade ago. In the second photo, the Lessons author held two of their children, 10-year-old son Ben and 7-year-old daughter Vivian, in her lap while flying in a helicopter.

To show her mutual love, Gisele marveled over their longtime relationship as she recalled one of her favorite memories from their big day. The couple, who are also the proud parents of Tom’s eldest child, 12-year-old son Jack, tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in February 2009.

“I can’t believe it’s been 11 years since we devoured this delicious cake after we came home from our wedding,” the Sports Illustrated model captioned the adorable throwback photo. “Happy anniversary love of my life!!! Thank you for making life so sweet!”

Fans of the Hollywood power couple flooded their Instagrams with tons of sweet messages. “Happy anniversary @gisele and @tombrady, thanks for being such an inspirational couple and individuals for us all,” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “Truly the best!! Happy anniversary.” A third fan chimed in, writing, “Happy anniversary to the cutest couple in the world.”

Although Tom and Gisele share a net worth of over $580 million, the couple wasn’t too keen on throwing a lavish and over the top celebration in honor of their nuptials. In fact, the New England Patriots star previously opened up about their intimate wedding ceremony while chatting with GQ in November 2009.

“We planned it in like ten days, and it was perfect,” Tom shared at the time, noting the only guests in attendance were both sets of their parents and the NFL pro’s eldest son, Jack. “We went back to the house and I barbecued aged New York strips. We had champagne, a cake, some ice cream. It was a great night. I think you always have this idea that weddings need to be 200 people and you invite everybody, and I’m all for it if people want to do that, but I think there was really something special about just having our parents there.”

We hope Tom and Gisele have the best anniversary!