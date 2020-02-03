LOL! Tom Brady had no qualms about being known as wife’s Gisele Bündchen‘s “husband” in her native country of Brazil. The iconic football star wanted to share the laughable moment with his fans as he uploaded a screenshot of the hilarious definition from an online Brazilian Portuguese dictionary.

“Exactly,” Tom, 42, adorably captioned a photo he posted via his Instagram stories on Sunday, February 2. In the snap, the New England Patriots quarterback can be seen sharing the definition for “Gisele’s husband” from the Greengo Dictionary’s official Instagram account.

“Tom Brady’s nickname in Brazil, where he is mostly known for being married to Gisele Bündchen,” the explanation read. “Gisele Bündchen is increasingly rich, she is extremely powerful.”

There’s no doubt Gisele, 39, earns her title as an international icon and Brazilian supermodel. Besides being one of the most famous stars to walk the runway as well as having a net worth of over $400 million, the Devil Wears Prada actress is also a doting wife and mother.

While chatting with Observer magazine earlier this year, the brunette beauty — who shares son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 7, with Tom — opened up about the secret behind her family’s enviable bond.

“I’ve been with my husband for more than 12 years now and, as you know, men are very … They want a lot of attention,” she candidly confessed during an interview in mid-January. “They’re like, they demand … They need a lot of attention, like children do, like your family, your friends.”

In order to have all of her husband and children’s attention, Gisele — who is also the proud stepmom of Tom’s 12-year-old son, John Moynahan, from a previous relationship — said it’s crucial to be within reach at all times.

“So I think the important part is to have fully present moments with everybody,” she gushed to the outlet. “I think that leads to fulfillment, because they don’t have half of you, they have all of you in that moment and then they get recharged.”

“I’m having this experience and having an exchange,” she sweetly continued. “I’m not picking up my phone or texting somebody or thinking about my laundry or my dogs. It’s the same thing with my kids. When I’m with them, I’m with them, on the floor with them, talking with them, really listening to them. Same with my husband.”