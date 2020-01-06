Family night out! Supermodel Gisele Bündchen took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of daughter Vivian, 7, cheering on dad Tom Brady during a Patriots football game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, January 4.

After they ordered some popcorn from their box seats, Vivian pressed her face near the glass to see what Tom, 42, was doing on the field. She had a gray sweatshirt on and was holding a plush blanket in her hands as she took in the stellar view from above.

“Let’s go pats!!!! ❤️ 💙❤️💙❤️,” Gisele, 39, wrote via Instagram after she shared a picture of her daughter’s adorable moment.

The mom of two shares Vivian and her 10-year-old son, Benjamin, with the football star and she is stepmom to Tom’s son John, 12, from a previous relationship. When her children were very little, Gisele admits she had a lot of “special moments” with them.

“One of the most special moments I’ve shared with my kids was while breastfeeding. That special look you get, that feeling of connection is unlike anything I have ever experienced,” she previously gushed via Instagram. “Yes, in the beginning, it can be difficult, it can hurt (the cracks, bleeding, engorgement), but no matter how challenging, I would not change that experience for anything in this world. I feel blessed that I was able to nourish them in this way.”

“Congratulations to all mamas out there for the effort that we put in, the ones who breastfeed, and those who could not and have had heartbreaking moments trying to. I celebrate all of you!” she added.

We can’t wait to see every sweet new moment Gisele will have with her children and Tom in 2020!