A memorable bonding moment. Gisele Bündchen is all about breastfeeding, and she recently celebrated it by sharing a lovely post about her kids.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, August 9, to discuss her experience nursing her two children — Benjamin and Vivian — who she shares with NFL quarterback, Tom Brady. “One of the most special moments I’ve shared with my kids was while breastfeeding. That special look you get, that feeling of connection is unlike anything I have ever experienced,” the model wrote alongside a throwback snap of herself with her daughter, now 6.

Gisele goes on to praise breastfeeding awareness month, and adds, “Yes, in the beginning it can be difficult, it can hurt (the cracks, bleeding, engorgement), but no matter how challenging, I would not change that experience for anything in this world. I feel blessed that I was able to nourish them in this way.”

The beauty also gives kudos to other mothers. “Congratulations to all mamas out there for the effort that we put in, the ones who breastfeed, and those who could not and have had heartbreaking moments trying to. I celebrate all of you!” she said. So incredibly beautiful!

Fans rushed to react, as one person said, “I agree! When they look up at you with those eyes, it’s almost like they’re saying, ‘thank you mama!’ Best feeling ever.” Another added, “One of the most wonderful gifts you can give your child.”

While Gisele is clearly crazy about her children, she did once admit that their were some obstacles she went through as a new mother. “When I became a mom, I kind of lost myself. It was like a part of me died. I’d been this very independent person,” she told People. “It was all about me. But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt l couldn’t do other things and that was very hard for me. All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you’re actually experiencing that, it’s a shock.”

It is very obvious that Gisele’s kids are her top priority — so wonderful!