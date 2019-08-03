So much love! Gisele Bündchen is completely crazy about her husband, Tom Brady, and she wanted to show that off again — she recently wrote quite the beautiful message for her man on his birthday.

On Saturday, August 3, the 39-year-old took to Instagram to share a montage of photos featuring her hubby, as well as their children. “Happy birthday love of my lifeeey! Life is so much better because we can share it with you!” the model captioned the snaps. “Thank you for being our rock, and the avocado to my toast ! We love you!”

Take a look at the photos below!

The NFL quarterback was quick to respond to the post, saying, “Te amo mamai. I am the lucky one! I love my family.” Fans were also all about the sweet birthday wishes, as they took to the comments section to react. “My life is also better because of Tom so I know the feeling,” one person joked.

Another fan added, “God bless you, your family and this new football season.” In the post, the pair’s children — Benjamin, 9, and Vivian, 6 — are included, as well as Tom’s son, John, 11, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

The athlete and his wife tied the knot in 2009. They recently celebrated ten years of marriage. “My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper,” the football star said on their special day on February 26. “Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family!”

GIsele also wrote a kind message on her own Instagram. “Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special,” she gushed. “May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come.”

It is always great seeing how much these two love each other!