Doting dad Tom Brady showed off the custom-made portrait he had painted of him and his daughter, Vivian. The iconic athlete gave fans a look at the incredible creation, which was inspired by a photo taken of Tom after the New England Patriots won the 2017 Super Bowl.

“Love and joy,” the 42-year-old captioned his post via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 24. In the painting, Tom can be seen holding his 7-year-old little girl in his arms. The proud dad looked more grateful than ever as he shared the legendary achievement with his youngest child.

Instagram/TomBrady

In mid-May, Tom — who is the dad of Vivi and son Benjamin, 10, with wife Gisele Bündchen — shared the cutest video of his daughter playing football. The six-time Super Bowl champion proved Vivi takes after his athletic ability as he uploaded a clip of her running around the field.

“My cutest receiver, that’s for sure,” Tom captioned his post via Instagram Stories at the time. The star quarterback shared a second adorable video of his youngster dressed in a helmet and shoulder pads, writing, “This little girl. No, you can’t play in the game!”

While there’s no denying Vivi shows a knack for sports, not everyone in Tom’s famous family shares an admiration for football. In fact, the Tom vs Time star — who is also the dad of son Jack, 12, with ex Bridget Moynahan — previously revealed his middle child, Ben, doesn’t necessarily enjoy the same hobbies as his stepbrother and dad.

“When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like Jack,” Tom shared with Men’s Health in August 2019. “So I was like, c’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like, ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’”

The proud father said it wasn’t until Gisele, 39, intervened and explained that it’s OK for Ben not to be interested in hobbies you’d typically expect from a preteen boy — like sports, for example.

“Gisele kept saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’ It was hard for me,” he told the outlet. “I was like, ‘What do you mean? He’s a boy; he should just do all these things that I do.’”

Instagram/GiseleBundchen

However, it didn’t take long for Tom to push his feeling aside and accept his son for who he truly is. “The reality is that Benny just likes different things,” he continued. “And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He’s like, ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.”

Since Tom tied the knot with Gisele in 2009, the Hollywood couple have dedicated themselves to being the best parents of their blended brood. “Tom and Gisele are truly more in love than ever,” a source once told Closer Weekly. “They are such a strong family unit and feel like they are best friends, partners and each other’s biggest support systems. They have created the perfect life together.”