Hut, hut, hike! Tom Brady and his daughter, Vivian Lake, decided to play a rousing game of football outside of the NFL star’s home. “My cutest receiver, that’s for sure,” Tom, 42, captioned an Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 12.

“This little girl. No, you can’t play in the game!” the star quarterback added, along with another clip of Vivian, 7, dressed in a helmet and shoulder pads. Clearly, the athletic grade-schooler takes after her dad.

In March, Tom, who shares Vivian and 10-year-old son Benjamin with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, announced that he was leaving the New England Patriots and his home in Massachusetts after 20 years.

Eric Canha/CSM/Shutterstock

“My children were born and raised here and you always embraced this California kid as your own,” Tom wrote on Instagram at the time. He and ex Bridget Moynahan share 12-year-old son Jack. “I love your commitment and loyalty to your teams and winning for our city means more than you’ll ever know.”

Gisele, 39, who married Tom in 2009, was nothing but supportive of his decision to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida. “What a ride the last decade has been,” the Brazilian beauty wrote in a heartfelt post.

“Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories,” Gisele gushed. “Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime.”

Nowadays, the family is adjusting to their new normal in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. While Gisele, Tom and their two children are in isolation together, his son Jack is staying with Bridget.

“Missing my boy,” Tom captioned a photo of himself on FaceTime with his firstborn, along with two heart-eyed emojis. In the past, Tom has admitted he and Jack have the most in common. So much so, he had trouble connecting with Benjamin.

“When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like Jack,” the six-time Super Bowl champion told Men’s Health in August 2019. “So I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like, ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’”

Of course, Tom learned to adjust (with encouragement from Gisele) and they’re all one, big happy family!