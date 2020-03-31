There’s no doubt about it, Tom Brady is missing his 12-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Since his kid has been staying at his mother’s house amid the coronavirus outbreak, Tom, 42, hasn’t been able to see him. However, the football star showed how much he’s been thinking about Jack when he shared a pic of them video chatting on his Instagram Stories.

“Missing my boy,” Tom wrote over the beautiful pic with two heart-eyed emojis on Tuesday, March 31. In the snap, you can see the doting dad smiling at his son while Jack looks into the camera.

In August 2007, Tom and Bridget welcomed their son into the world. When the little guy turned 12 years old, the star athlete and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, took to Instagram to give the preteen a sweet birthday shout-out.

“12 years ago, you blessed our lives with your love and light! I couldn’t imagine a more beautiful soul than you!” Tom wrote in August next to a photo of Jack on a donkey. “Happy Birthday Jackie! Your family loves you so much!” Gisele, 39, added, “Happy birthday to the best big brother in the world! We love you so much Jackie.”

Other than Jack, Tom is also a proud dad to his two younger kids — Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7 — whom he shares with Gisele. However, out of all of his children, the NFL star said he has the most in common with Jack. That’s why he had a hard time understanding Ben’s interests when his younger son didn’t want to do the same things as him.

“When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like Jack,” Tom told Men’s Health in the same month. “So I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like, ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’” It wasn’t until Gisele stepped in that Tom realized he should stop pushing his son so hard.

“Gisele kept saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’ It was hard for me,” the dad of three recalled. “I was like, ‘What do you mean? He’s a boy; he should just do all these things that I do.’ … The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He’s like, ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.” How sweet!