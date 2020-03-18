After Tom Brady revealed he’s leaving the New England Patriots, Gisele Bündchen took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 18, to reminisce about all the great times they had together in Boston.

“What a ride the last decade has been,” she wrote. “Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime.”

Gisele, 39, added, “I’ll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats. Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years. We will miss you!”

The supermodel accompanied her lengthy caption with a few photos of her and her kids — Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7 — whom she shares with Tom, 42.

On Tuesday, March 17, the football star announced he was officially leaving his NFL team after spending 20 years on the field. “To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization. I want to say thank you for the last 20 years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values,” he wrote via Instagram.

“The support has been overwhelming, I wish every player could experience it. My children were born and raised here and you always embraced this California kid as your own,” Tom continued while referencing his older son, John, 12, from a previous relationship. “I love your commitment and loyalty to your teams and winning for our city means more than you’ll ever know.”

Now that Tom and Gisele are moving on to the next chapter in their lives, they’ll create even more memories with their family. We just hope they document all of their new adventures on Instagram!