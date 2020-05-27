Kids being kids! Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen‘s son Ben joined his mom and dad as they took part in a fun couples challenge on TikTok. The NFL star and supermodel’s 10-year-old couldn’t help but play along while his parents answered questions about their relationship.

“#CouplesChallenge … as you can see, Benny always knows best!” Gisele, 39, captioned the TikTok clip via Instagram on Tuesday, May 26. In the video, the Devil Wears Prada actress and Tom, 42, were all smiles as they sat on their outdoor patio.

However, it was their adorable youngster who stole the show. Ben could be seen popping up in the background as the former New England Patriot and Gisele closed their eyes and pointed to the person who best fits the description to questions like, “Who is the funny one?” and “Who apologizes first after a fight?”

As the heartwarming video wrapped up, the longtime lovebirds — who tied the knot in 2009 and also share daughter Vivian, 7 — answered the final question, “Who is never wrong?” Although Tom and Gisele flashed their fingers at each other, little Ben stood up from behind and pointed at himself. Too cute!

Besides making their TikTok debut, the handsome athlete and the Lessons author have been doing everything they can to keep their brood entertained in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. In mid-May, Tom gave fans a glimpse inside his at-home football game with daughter Vivi.

“My cutest receiver, that’s for sure,” the Super Bowl champion, who is also the dad of son Jack, 12, from a previous relationship, captioned an Instagram Story at the time. “This little girl,” Tom added in another clip of his youngest kiddo donning a helmet and shoulder pads.

Instagram/Tom Brady

Considering the iconic quarterback and Gisele are a “strong family unit,” an insider previously told Closer Weekly, we bet they’re feeling grateful for having tons of free time with their amazing brood. Prior to being in lockdown due to COVID-19, the Brazilian superstar revealed how she reconnects at home with her hubby and children.

“Our family tries to limit the amount of screen time. Technology and social media can be a wonderful platform to spread positivity and awareness, but I do believe it is important to stay present and mindful of how it is used,” Gisele explained to Marie Claire in March. “The kids have an iPad where they can sometimes watch movies or play games, but they do have a time limit on that.”

In order to keep an eye on Jack, Ben and Vivi’s exposure to technology, Gisele encourages “them to play together and be outside as much as possible,” she noted. “When they tell me they are bored, I tell them that is good, because this way they can think of something else that they want to do.”

Tom and Gisele are such amazing parents!