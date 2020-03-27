Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Michelle Obama and Barack Obama‘s two beautiful kids — Malia Obama, 21, and Sasha Obama, 18 — have returned home. The former first lady opened up about living with them again during a recent phone call she had with Ellen DeGeneres.

“We’re just trying to structure our days. Everybody’s home. The girls are back because colleges are now online, so they’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes,” Michelle, 56, revealed in a video that Ellen, 62, shared to Instagram. “I think Barack is — I don’t know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call.”

Given the nature of COVID-19, the politician explained that she and her family are “just trying to keep a routine going.” That’s why they’ve been doing “a little Netflix and chillin'” during their off-hours.

“It’s forced us to continue to sit down with each other, have real conversations, really ask questions and figure out how to keep ourselves occupied without just TV or computers,” Michelle said about social distancing. “It’s a good exercise in reminding us that we just don’t need a lot of the stuff that we have. When times are bad, having each other, having your health … we can do with a lot less, and I think that’s an important lesson that I want my kids to understand.”

“Get out there in the world, be grateful for what you have and be ready to share it when the time comes,” she continued. “That’s really what it’s all about. Now we’re just happy that we’re together, that everybody is healthy and safe.”

Michelle is right. We should all put the electronics away and spend more quality time with our loved ones. After all, that’s what the Becoming author has been doing when her kids were away at school. We’re “coming back to this point where we see each other again,“ she gushed about reconnecting with Barack. “Now I can look at him and recognize my husband, he’s still the man I fell in love with.”

