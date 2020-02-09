So sweet! Michelle Obama has been married to her husband Barack Obama for quite some time, but she still sees him as the man she feel completely head over heels for.

Now that their daughters — Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18 — are out of the house, their famous parents have found a lot more time for one another. We’re “coming back to this point where we see each other again,“ the former first lady, 56, recently said. “Now I can look at him and recognize my husband, he’s still the man I fell in love with.”

The pair tied the knot in 1992 — and now that they’re empty nesters, they’re enjoying a different chapter in their lives. “Parenting takes up a lot of emotional space … I put a lot of time and energy into parenting these girls but right now we are trying to make their lives normal — so that means weekends were a pain,” Michelle explained.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP/Shutterstock

“We had to worry about what parties they were going to, whether there was alcohol, I had to know who the parents were, so every weekend for me was hard,” she continued, joking, ” And they’re gone, thank God.”

“We have more emotional time, emotional energy,” the Becoming author said of her empty home with the former president, 58. “It’s just me and him and [the family dogs] Bo and Sunny and dinner. And they don’t talk, the dogs.” The pair recently celebrated 27 years of marriage, and they both made sure to gush about one another on social media.

“27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next — while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack,” Michelle wrote via Instagram. Her love had his own kind words to share too.

Kevin Dietsch/Pool/EPA/Shutterstock

“Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!” the politician wrote alongside a sweet photo of the pair. Aww!

We are all about how much love is between Michelle and Barack after all of these years!