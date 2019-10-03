Even though we finally came to terms that Barack Obama can’t be president for a third time, we’re still very much obsessed with his beautiful family — and you should be too! The politician celebrated his long and successful marriage to wife Michelle Obama on Thursday, October 3, by sharing a photo of the first lady embracing him in front of a very picturesque view.

“Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!” he penned the caption.

Instagram

After seeing the cute pic online, Barack’s fans expressed their joy about his milestone with Michelle. “I absolutely love that I found out your anniversary is on my bday!” one person wrote in the comments section. “What a gift ❤️such a beautiful and inspiring couple. Thanks for being such great role models. Peace, love, and blessings to you both! Congrats on making it to another beautiful year of marriage 💕.”

Michelle, 55, also took to social media to celebrate her 27th wedding anniversary with Barack, 58. “27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next — while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack. 💕.”

In 1992, the two lovebirds got married and they share their two daughters — Malia Obama, 21, and Sasha Obama, 18 — together. In Michelle’s book Becoming, she opened up about her marriage to Barack and revealed what it felt like to fall in love with him.

“As soon as I allowed myself to feel anything for Barack, the feelings came rushing — a toppling blast of lust, gratitude, fulfillment and wonder,” Michelle said.

However, the duo do have to work on their marriage just like everybody else. After all, it’s not easy to spend 27 years with someone.

“I know too many young couples who struggle and think that somehow there’s something wrong with them,” Michelle previously explained to Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts in an interview. “And I want them to know that Michelle and Barack Obama, who have a phenomenal marriage and who love each other, we work on our marriage. And we get help with our marriage when we need it.”

It’s so hard to hate this couple!