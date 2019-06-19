Former U.S. president Barack Obama has been keeping himself very busy since he officially left the White House in January 2017. He recently took a trip to the south of France with wife Michelle Obama and their two daughters — Malia, 20, and Sasha, 18.

While there, they got to dine at an exquisite French restaurant at the Hotel La Mirande in Avignon and go hiking near Gordes in the Luberon. Although Michelle wasn’t spotted on the hiking trip, Barack and Malia were believed to be walking beside Sasha and members of the Secret Service when they were exploring the hilly and rocky area outside.

For Michelle, life after the White House has been very good to both her and her family. “It’s opening up my door and walking out and enjoying the weather and sitting on my patio,” she previously gushed on Today about “the small things” she enjoys these days. “It’s going to my girls’ game and just really being a mom.”

Scroll below to see pics of Barack’s family trip in France!