We don’t blame you, Madonna. Former U.S. president Barack Obama is one good looking man! During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Madonna, 60, admitted the first time she met Barack, she felt “starstruck” by his charm and thought he was very “hot.”

“Oh, my god. That is probably the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life. I had butterflies in my stomach. I was completely and utterly starstruck. I was gagging,” Madonna recalled about their 2016 encounter backstage at NBC Studios. “He’s so hot … Sorry.”

Jimmy remembered Madonna’s hilarious meet and greet with the American politician too and said Madonna was being very flirtatious with Barack when they first shook hands. “I’ll never forget. You said to him, ‘You’re the only reason I’m doing this show.’ I can hear you, I can hear you. I was right there,” he laughed.

Sadly for Madonna, her crush is already taken. Barack has been married to Michelle Obama since 1992 and they currently share their two daughters — Malia, 20, and Sasha, 18 — together. “They’ve spent the majority of their life in the international spotlight, with all the criticisms and the judgements,” Michelle previously admitted about her kids on Today. “But they are down to earth, they are humble, they are normal.”

Plus, Michelle and Barack’s marriage has been stronger than ever since they left the White House. “We are finding each other again,” Michelle gushed in her new memoir Becoming. “We have dinners alone and chunks of time where it’s just us — what we were when we started this thing: no kids, no publicity, no nothing. Just us and our dreams.”

Better luck next time, Madonna! We’re sure your true love is still out there somewhere. The only thing you have to do is keep your heart open and your eyes peeled.