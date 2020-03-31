What a day! Simon Cowell‘s girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, took their 6-year-old son, Eric Cowell, out to get some fresh air on Monday, March 30. While the pair were walking around Malibu, they were accompanied by another woman, a bodyguard and a kid who appeared to be Lauren’s 14-year-old son, Adam Silverman, from a previous relationship.

From 2003 to 2013, Lauren, 42, was married to Adam’s dad, Andrew Silverman. But after they got divorced, she found love again with Simon, 60, and in February 2014, they welcomed their only child together. Eric’s birth made Simon realize everything he was missing in life. He was so overcome with joy that the record producer would take any chance he could get to gush about his son.

“[Time flies] like you wouldn’t believe,” the dad of one told Us Weekly in March 2019. “I said to someone the other day, ‘It’s much easier than I thought.’ And then you can’t imagine ever not having him … It’s the most amazing feeling.”

Simon also tries to make his son feel amazing every single day. When Eric wondered why people treated his dad so nicely, the America’s Got Talent judge told him that it’s because of him.

“He’s very funny. I was with him yesterday and he said, ‘Daddy, how come everybody smiles at you?’” Simon said. “And I went, ‘No, it’s you! They all know your name.’ I said, ‘From the minute you were born, for some reason, everybody knew your first name.’ He went, ‘Really?’ I said, ‘Yeah! They knew your name.’ So I said, ‘It’s you!’” Aww.

The American Idol alum and his kid are definitely a dynamic duo. “He’s madly in love with his son,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly in July 2018. “He’ll openly tell his friends his intense feeling he has for Eric. He’s turned into a big softie with him.”

If we had a kid like Eric, then we would be a big softie too!

Scroll below to see pics of Lauren walking with her son in Malibu.