Swoosh! Mark Wahlberg‘s 11-year-old son, Brendan, has some serious skills! The dad of four took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 1, to share a video of his kid playing basketball and making a shot from nearly halfway across the court.

In the clip, you can see Brendan dribbling the ball before he jumps in the air and shoots for the hoop. But once he made the shot from almost 50 feet away, the little guy didn’t look so impressed. He simply grabbed the ball and continued on with his game. What a pro!

“He’s back at it again!” Mark, 48, captioned the video of his son shooting hoops amid the coronavirus outbreak. He also used the hashtags “#quarantine” and “#staysafe” with the prayer hands, red heart and basketball emojis.

“Dude is getting so good,” one of the actor’s fans commented. Another said, “Just like his father.” A third added, “Good job, kid!”

Mark shares Brendan and his three other kids — Ella, 16, Michael, 14, and Grace, 10 — with his wife, Rhea Durham. In a 2014 interview with People, he revealed his sons are “obsessed with everything sports.”

“The first thing out of their mouths in the morning when their eyes are barely open is, ‘Dad, did the Clippers win?’” he hilariously said. However, Brendan and Michael aren’t the only ones who love the competitive aspect of the game. Mark’s daughter Grace is a horseback riding star! Sometimes the Ted actor takes to Instagram to share some cute pics of his little girl and her equestrian skills.