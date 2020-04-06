Safety first! Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman made sure to protect sons Eric, 6, and Adam, 14, while taking a family bike ride around Los Angeles. The TV star, his longtime girlfriend and their blended brood sported face masks during their brief outing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Simon, 60, made sure to take no chances as he hit the streets wearing a surgical mask for a fun-filled bike ride on April 5. The America’s Got Talent judge and the stunning socialite, 42, looked like one big, happy family as they made their way around West Hollywood on Sunday afternoon.

The former American Idol star proved he’s one doting dad as he could be seen guiding Lauren and their kiddos along the road. Simon led the famous family in the front, while Lauren trailed behind Eric and Adam in the middle. Besides sporting face masks to protect from COVID-19, Simon and Lauren’s youngest son, Eric, also donned a bright green helmet.

Considering social distancing measures have been implemented across the U.S. to help limit the spread of coronavirus, we bet the X Factor judge couldn’t have been happier to get some fresh air with his brunette beauty and their kids. As fans know, Simon and Laura welcomed Eric in 2014, while the New York native shares Adam with ex-husband Andrew Silverman.

The sweet family outing comes weeks after Simon announced he and Eric were writing a children’s book. The proud papa shared the exciting news of their plans to write a children’s book series called Wishfits in a post via Instagram in late February.

“To begin with, we have announced a seven-book deal with @hachettekids today,” Simon gushed alongside a photo of the father-son duo at the time. “WISHFIT is a world where the most unusual animals exist. The WISHFITS are magical, unusual and have evolved in a weird and wonderful way, combining two different species to form hybrid animals with very distinct characteristics!”

The idea to write a book together came to life around three years “by a very special friend of ours who runs a Children’s Hospice charity,” Simon explained. “I told her one evening about some of the funny animals my son Eric and I would invent, starting with the Cog and the Dat. And how every evening the two of us would think of the most unlikely animal we would like to have as a pet. She loved this idea so much she encouraged me to turn this into a book series.”

The Hollywood hunk sweetly added, “To be able to write a series of books with my son Eric has been magical.” Simon and Eric are the sweetest pair!

