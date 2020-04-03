LOL! Jessica Alba‘s daughters, Honor and Haven, didn’t hold back while filming a video for their mom’s YouTube channel. After the Fantastic Four actress introduced them in the beginning of the clip titled “Story Time!” the celebrity kiddos couldn’t help but tease their famous mama for being “lame.”

“As we are on lockdown over the next … who knows how long … I think I really am inspired to create this community with you guys and connect with y’all,” the doting mom, 38, gushed alongside Honor, 11, and Haven, 8, on Thursday, April 2.

YouTube/JessicaAlba

“So that’s what this is about … totally unfiltered approach to all the things in the honest life we are living over here,” Jessica continued, as the two brunette beauties could hilariously be seen giving her skeptical looks.

“That was lame?” the Sin City actress inquired. “The honest life we are living,” little Haven jokingly repeated while Honor reluctantly agreed with her mama. “It would be lame if a kid was doing it, but, like, since you’re a mom it doesn’t matter,” she adorably explained, adding, “Moms are cool.”

It seems Jessica wasn’t too offended by her kiddos’ opinions of her YouTube persona considering she quipped “I’m allowed to be lame” because she’s a mama. “You expect moms to be cringey?” the Golden Globe nominee asked.

“You are kind of cringey on TikTok,” interjected Haven as her big sister could be seen nodding in agreement. “I don’t know, it’s kind of cringey.”

Considering Jessica shared the preview clip of the YouTube video to her Instagram, fans couldn’t help but laugh along at the sweet mother-daughter moment in the comment sections of her post.

“Cringey!! My kids say that to me all the time!” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “OMG, my teenager is the same way about me, I swear I’m a cool mom, she thinks otherwise! Constantly burning my ego!” One fan, on the other hand, hilariously called out Honor and Haven for bashing their mama’s Hollywood image. “Definitely not a lame mom! Don’t they know you’re a style icon?!”

Since Jessica has been stuck at home amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the proud mom — who shares her daughters, as well as son Hayes, 2, with husband Cash Warren — has been keeping her kids occupied by doing fun, family activities.

On March 14, the Honest owner shared the most adorable TikTok video dancing alongside her youngest daughter. “Just over here doing @tiktok while staying inside — Havie was creative director on this one,” she captioned the post.

Jessica also revealed she is keeping her daughters active by having them join in on her at-home workouts. “Staying fit and having fun with my girls is everything right now!” she wrote alongside a video of the trio doing jumping-jacks.

We hope Jessica continues to share more clips while quarantining with her family!