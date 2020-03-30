Family fun! Jessica Alba‘s husband, Cash Warren, took their 2-year-old son, Hayes, outside to play a friendly game of baseball.

“My boy. #2yearsold #canttellhimnothin #sundayfunday #happyathome,” Jessica captioned the video on Instagram of her two guys getting some fresh air. She also noted that the clip was taken by her 8-year-old daughter, Haven. “Work on point!” Jessica, 38, added.

Other than Haven and Hayes, the brunette beauty shares her 11-year-old daughter Honor with her hubby. While social distancing themselves amid the coronavirus outbreak, the family of five has been doing a lot of things to keep themselves busy. For instance, on Saturday, March 14, the Sin City star shared a video of herself dancing with Haven.

“Just over here doing @TikTok while staying inside,” Jessica captioned the clip on Instagram. “Havie was creative director on this one.”

Jessica and her kids get along really well. She commemorated their birthdays by getting three tattoos of their zodiac signs on her left arm. “I really wanted to think about what would be meaningful over time, because when you get something when you’re 17 and now you’re 38, you’re like, ‘Hmm, don’t know if that’s too meaningful,’” she told Refinery29 in July 2019 about getting it done. “But for that one, the kids are forever.”

However, Jessica knows there’s a lot more to parenting than getting a tattoo. In June, the actress revealed at Her Campus Media’s eighth annual Her Conference that she uses therapy to help stay in touch with her kids.

“Some people think, like in my family, you talk to a priest and that’s it. I don’t really feel comfortable talking to him about my feelings,” Jessica said. “I didn’t grow up in an environment where you talked about this stuff, and it was just like shut it down and keep it moving, so I find a lot of inspiration just in talking to my kids.”

Now that’s a loving home!