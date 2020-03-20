Don’t you ever say, Mark Wahlberg isn’t a cool dad because he’ll prove you wrong! The Ted star showed off his best moves when he tried to do a TikTok video with his wife, Rhea Durham, and their 10-year-old daughter, Grace.

“Quarantine TikTok,” he captioned the clip on Instagram on Thursday, March 19. “Hope you’re all staying safe out there. 🙏🏼❤️ Let’s all try and stay positive and healthy. We’ll all get through it.”

The cute video starts off with Grace teaching her parents the dance moves before they officially give it a try. “OK, we got it. Let’s do it,” Rhea said with confidence. However, once they got to it, everything seemed to fall apart in the most hilarious way.

Mark and his wife failed to keep up with the choreography and the only one who seemed to know what they were doing was Grace. At one point, Mark even tried to step in front of everyone so he could be in the middle of the routine, but his daughter was not having it. He ended the video in the same place he started — the back. LOL.

“OK, Marky Mark,” one person commented while referring his ’90s musical group, Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. Another said, “Mark, you should definitely post more videos clips of you and your beautiful family! That was adorable. Remaining Boston Strong!” A third added, “So lovely. Stay healthy!!!! Greetings from Germany.”

In an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, Mark, Rhea, and their kids — Ella, 16, Michael, 13, Brendan, 11, and Grace — have been socially distancing themselves at home. They’ve joined Jessica Alba, Ree Drummond and a few other families who have been spending their free time doing TikTok videos.

However, this might be the last time we see Mark and Grace dance together. During the Wednesday, February 26, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Instant Family star revealed he sometimes embarrasses Grace with his dance moves. In fact, when they went to her father-daughter dance at school, she didn’t want to bust a move with the actor.

“I didn’t get one dance,” Mark said. “And I told her, I said we were going to do the big circle and I was going to go all off and she said, ‘Dad, if you embarrass me I will never talk to you again.'”

Although Mark didn’t get to show what he was made of on the dance floor, he did get his shot on TikTok!

