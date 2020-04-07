Cuties! Kristen Bell‘s two daughters, Lincoln and Delta, showed their appreciation for those on the front lines amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The Veronica Mars star showed off the heartwarming banner her youngsters created to express their gratitude for the people risking their lives.

“Sending a personal THANK YOU to all the frontline workers, healthcare heroes and first responders. We are forever grateful,” Kristen, 39, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, April 6. “@loweshomeimprovement is doing what they can to help — they donated 30k to @nokidhungry. So we #buildthanks using items we had around the house.”

In her post, Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4, can be seen coloring a massive banner that read, “Thank you first responders and essential workers!” The blonde-haired beauties had their paintbrushes in hand as their famous mama gushed over the work of art.

The doting mom’s fans were blown away by the little girls’ sweet gesture as they praised Lincoln and Delta in the post’s comments section. “This has made my day,” one fan wrote, while another added, “You and your family are amazing! We appreciate you and your support.” A third echoed, “Love this — teaching our children about the importance of people.”

Since her family has been in quarantine amid the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, Kristen keeps giving fans updates on how they’ve been holding up. The Good Place actress explained how she and husband Dax Shepard are using this time to reinvigorate their family’s bond.

“We’re doing just art projects around the house. We have neon glow paint and we’ve been painting the rocks outside so they glow … and just doing silly stuff,” she shared with ET on April 1. “Just reconnecting with each other — I think that’s the most valuable lesson.”

However, the World Needs More Purple People author insisted it’s not all rainbows and butterflies at the Bell-Shepard household. As the longtime lovebirds — who tied the knot in 2013 — joined TV host Katie Couric for an interview via Instagram Live on March 30, they dished why self-isolating “has been stressful for momma and dada.”

“We’re getting along good with the kids and we’re getting along good with adults we’re friends with,” Dax, 45, joked with the former Today star before his wife interjected. “We’ve been at each other’s throats real bad, real bad,” she hilariously chimed in, adding that sitting on the couch together is “as physically close as we’ve been in a couple of days ’cause we’ve just found each other revolting.”

Jokes aside, we bet Kristen, Dax and their brood are soaking up every moment they can together!

