Coming up with fun activities while cooped up at home in quarantine may not be the easiest task, but Kristen Bell revealed how she and husband Dax Shepard are keeping daughters Lincoln and Delta occupied amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re doing just art projects around the house. We have neon glow paint and we’ve been painting the rocks outside so they glow … and just doing silly stuff,” the 39-year-old beauty shared with ET on Wednesday, April 1. “Just reconnecting with each other — I think that’s the most valuable lesson.”

The Veronica Mars star said she and Dax, 45, have come up with out-of-the-box ideas to keep Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, entertained. Considering social distancing measures were implemented across the U.S. to limit the spread of COVID-19, the longtime lovebirds have had a lot more “free time” at home.

“They can read the clock now, but other than that, we’ve just been doing sticker books and talking,” she continued. “We’ve watched the whole Harry Potter series. My daughters are very into Harry Potter.”

The Frozen star — who tied the knot with the “Armchair Expert” host in 2013 — even revealed how she made Lincoln’s 7th birthday in late March extremely special despite the circumstances.

“I had ordered some decorations prior to this all happening, prior to everything getting shut down,” she noted. “We were able to put up a Harry Potter banner. And all the Hogwarts house banners all over the windows. She was pretty thrilled about that. We all wore our Harry Potter tattoos.”

Kristen has since adjusted to being cooped up at home with her husband and kids, but the actress joked that it wasn’t necessarily smooth-sailing from the start. The doting mom explained why she regretted writing out a “color-coded schedule” — which distinguished their “academic time” from their “art time.”

“By day five, I was making everybody miserable,” she recalled. “The kids hated that I was trying to adhere to the schedule. So about a week ago, I woke them up and I said, ‘This is your most important mission ever. Get up.’ I brought them in the kitchen and I had them rip up the schedule. I had them shred it and they felt so good. I said the learning lesson here is that if you make a plan and it’s not working, you pivot.”

Although the Academy Award winner has done a great job keeping Lincoln and Delta entertained, she jokingly told the outlet that it’s been quite the opposite when it comes to Dax.

“We’ve gotten on each other’s last nerve these last couple days,” she revealed. “We’re doing much better now because were laughing about it. But when we were not laughing about it for the first couple of days, that’s the hard spot.”

The blonde beauty said while she and the CHiPs actor “love spending time with” one another, the quarantine has been difficult because of the endless hours stuck at home.

“You have so much more time to think about the other persona and their actions and sort of replay what they said or attach a meaning to something that they did and that I could do without,” she insisted. “Nobody really needs time for that. That’s useless.”

